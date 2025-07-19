Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,986,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,494 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,254,000. Pioneer Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,511,000. Kure Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,487,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,386,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $34.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.02. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $34.81.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

