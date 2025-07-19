Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 1,180 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TotalEnergies by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,648,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,828,000 after buying an additional 4,189,652 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,685,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,851,000 after buying an additional 1,672,387 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in TotalEnergies by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,783,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,174,000 after buying an additional 524,314 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 295.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 689,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,577,000 after purchasing an additional 515,088 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,886,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,309,000 after purchasing an additional 471,291 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $61.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $52.78 and a 1-year high of $70.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.95.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $47.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.7108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 49.83%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTE. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

