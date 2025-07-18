Bailard Inc. Has $2.74 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $82.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.48. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

