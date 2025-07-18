Bailard Inc. Trims Stake in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,498 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sony by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sony in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 111.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 211,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 111,356 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sony in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Sony Price Performance

SONY stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. Sony Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $147.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07.

Sony Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

