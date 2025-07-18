Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Shares Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 1,568,901 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 451% from the average daily volume of 284,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.60 million, a P/E ratio of -42.19 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 9.59.

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three non-contiguous blocks comprising 306 claims covering an area of 157 square kilometers in Quebec.

