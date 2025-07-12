Northwest Capital Management Inc Cuts Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $24.22.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

