Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,698,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,773,213,000 after buying an additional 252,188 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,109,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,000,056,000 after buying an additional 54,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Stryker by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,946,000 after buying an additional 727,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,073,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,539,033,000 after buying an additional 168,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $1,710,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $392.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $382.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $149.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SYK

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.