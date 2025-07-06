Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,499 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $28,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,725,000 after purchasing an additional 232,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 32,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $137.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $139.90. The company has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.