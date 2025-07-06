HM Payson & Co. Reduces Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,036 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920,325 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 27,378.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,542,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,607 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4,963.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,356,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,466 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,541,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $313.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $320.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 172.29, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total transaction of $30,809,717.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,300,200. This represents a 56.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.71, for a total value of $732,560.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,546.04. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

