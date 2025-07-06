Compass Wealth Management LLC Acquires 531 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 1.2% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Chubb by 8.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its position in Chubb by 5.8% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 36,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.4% in the first quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 5.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:CB opened at $281.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.96 and a 200 day moving average of $282.09. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $251.42 and a 52 week high of $306.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.53.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 18.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $24,694,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 237,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,998,174.72. This trade represents a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chubb

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.