Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,611,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,281,000 after purchasing an additional 30,326 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.1% during the first quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $180.22 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $208.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $209.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and six have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.38.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,844,050. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total transaction of $5,553,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,620,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,712,890.52. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

