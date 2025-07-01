Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

GNLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Genelux from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Genelux in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Get Genelux alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Genelux

Genelux Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNLX opened at $2.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09. Genelux has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The company has a market cap of $108.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of -0.49.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Genelux will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genelux

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genelux in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Genelux during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Genelux during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genelux in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, 5T Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Genelux in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Genelux Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.