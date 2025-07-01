S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STBA. Hovde Group initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

STBA opened at $37.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.84 and a 12-month high of $45.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $93.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.40 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 23.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Institutional Trading of S&T Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STBA. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,453,000 after buying an additional 160,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 333.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 115,528 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,211,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

