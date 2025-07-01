American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

American Superconductor Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $36.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.60 and a beta of 2.87. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $38.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.27 million. American Superconductor had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 2.71%. American Superconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 414,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,936,886.40. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 122,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $3,236,865.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,304,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,425,385.54. This trade represents a 8.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 185,088 shares of company stock worth $4,952,531 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 1,083.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in American Superconductor by 8,670.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

