Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Sold by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VONV. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 383.5% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 497,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,023,000 after purchasing an additional 41,165 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $84.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $71.68 and a one year high of $87.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.29.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.4009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

