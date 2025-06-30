Monument Capital Management Purchases 323 Shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PACCAR by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 221.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 8,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCAR opened at $94.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.69 and its 200 day moving average is $99.53. PACCAR Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.65 and a 12-month high of $118.81.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.78 per share, with a total value of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,486.70. This trade represents a 62.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.59.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

