Northwest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $195.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.96 and a 200 day moving average of $191.91. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

