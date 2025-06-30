Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Senior Officer Sells C$49,750.00 in Stock

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Lloyd Perry Feldman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.95, for a total transaction of C$49,750.00.

Lloyd Perry Feldman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stingray Group alerts:

On Monday, June 23rd, Lloyd Perry Feldman sold 5,000 shares of Stingray Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00.

On Monday, June 16th, Lloyd Perry Feldman sold 3,100 shares of Stingray Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.90, for a total transaction of C$30,690.93.

Stingray Group Trading Down 0.5%

RAY.A stock opened at C$9.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.45. Stingray Group has a 52-week low of C$6.76 and a 52-week high of C$10.14. The firm has a market cap of C$528.21 million, a P/E ratio of -34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RAY.A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Desjardins set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Stingray Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RAY.A

Stingray Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stingray Group Inc is a music, media, and technology company. The company is a provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps. It operates through the following segments namely the Broadcasting and commercial music segment and Radio segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.