Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Senior Officer Sells C$49,750.00 in Stock

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Lloyd Perry Feldman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.95, for a total transaction of C$49,750.00.
Lloyd Perry Feldman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 23rd, Lloyd Perry Feldman sold 5,000 shares of Stingray Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00.
- On Monday, June 16th, Lloyd Perry Feldman sold 3,100 shares of Stingray Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.90, for a total transaction of C$30,690.93.
Stingray Group Trading Down 0.5%
RAY.A stock opened at C$9.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.45. Stingray Group has a 52-week low of C$6.76 and a 52-week high of C$10.14. The firm has a market cap of C$528.21 million, a P/E ratio of -34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Stingray Group Company Profile
Stingray Group Inc is a music, media, and technology company. The company is a provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps. It operates through the following segments namely the Broadcasting and commercial music segment and Radio segment.
