Insider Selling: Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU) CEO Sells $36,648.98 in Stock

Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU – Get Free Report) CEO Jay W. Roth sold 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $36,648.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,287,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,641,495.56. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN VENU opened at $11.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53. Venu Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VENU. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Venu in the first quarter valued at about $5,338,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Venu during the fourth quarter worth about $1,861,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Venu during the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Venu during the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Venu during the first quarter worth about $299,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Venu in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded Venu to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th.

Venu Holding Corporation is a premier hospitality and live music company dedicated to crafting luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Venu Holding Corporation is based in COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

