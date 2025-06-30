Insider Selling: Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU) CEO Sells $36,648.98 in Stock

Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU – Get Free Report) CEO Jay W. Roth sold 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $36,648.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,287,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,641,495.56. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Venu Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN VENU opened at $11.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53. Venu Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venu
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VENU. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Venu in the first quarter valued at about $5,338,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Venu during the fourth quarter worth about $1,861,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Venu during the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Venu during the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Venu during the first quarter worth about $299,000.
About Venu
Venu Holding Corporation is a premier hospitality and live music company dedicated to crafting luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Venu Holding Corporation is based in COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.
