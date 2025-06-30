Insider Buying: M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI) President Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) President William Arnold Drafts bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,824. This represents a 9.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

M-tron Industries Stock Performance

MPTI opened at $41.59 on Monday. M-tron Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $121.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $50.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M-tron Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPTI. Illumine Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,134,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M-tron Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in M-tron Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in M-tron Industries by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

M-tron Industries Company Profile

M-tron Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

