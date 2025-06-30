Kendall Capital Management Has $779,000 Stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cars.com by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 663.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 79,256 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Cars.com by 624.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 17.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at $597,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CARS shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cars.com from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Cars.com from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter acquired 27,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $299,602.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 844,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,082,642.75. This represents a 3.41% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARS opened at $11.86 on Monday. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Cars.com had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $179.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

