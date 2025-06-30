Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,695,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022,038 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,676,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,602 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,041,552,000. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,485.4% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 16,565,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,418,000 after purchasing an additional 16,313,682 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,099,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,054,000 after purchasing an additional 616,932 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB opened at $48.97 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average is $49.49.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

