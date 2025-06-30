Kendall Capital Management Decreases Stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Photronics were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Photronics by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Photronics by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $18.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $31.60.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). Photronics had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $210.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, Director Kang Jyh Lee sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $89,584.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 532,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,764,035. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $132,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,306.24. This represents a 28.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,430 shares of company stock worth $541,377 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLAB shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Photronics in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Photronics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

