iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GARP) Shares Purchased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GARP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,095 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned approximately 2.72% of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF worth $9,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GARP. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GARP opened at $59.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.52 million, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.14. iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $60.17.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (GARP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Quality GARP Select index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GARP was launched on Jun 14, 2020 and is issued by BlackRock.

