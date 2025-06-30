Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida Invests $201,000 in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 336.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX opened at $247.52 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $265.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.99.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $8,214,997.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,171,730.56. This represents a 18.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,204,625. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

