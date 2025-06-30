G&S Capital LLC Acquires 87 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,780,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,393,000 after purchasing an additional 207,427 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $577,012,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $211.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $214.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.43.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. The trade was a 32.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Baird R W raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

