Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 300 Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,105,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,147,054,000 after buying an additional 7,075,209 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,039,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,739,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819,148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,051,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,211,582,000 after acquiring an additional 689,867 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,666,401 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,196,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,610,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $880,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,271 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

In other news, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,845.90. The trade was a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $68.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $72.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

