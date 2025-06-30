K2 Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

K2 Financial Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 1.2% of K2 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. K2 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifePlan Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 41,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 544,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after buying an additional 146,760 shares during the last quarter. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC now owns 147,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 12,596 shares during the last quarter. Sims Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sims Investment Management LLC now owns 387,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 34,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC now owns 383,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 212,705 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

