Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $1,378,794,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,733,027,000 after acquiring an additional 18,619,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,091,426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,837,407 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 619.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,014,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $487,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039,845 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,256,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,269 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol stock opened at $97.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $118.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.44. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $98.84.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APH shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price target on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $13,349,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,792. The trade was a 77.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $26,148,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,307,159.70. This trade represents a 38.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

