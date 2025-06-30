Altus Wealth Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Altus Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 405.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $131.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $140.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

