IMPACTfolio LLC Has $45.91 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

IMPACTfolio LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises 24.1% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. IMPACTfolio LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $45,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $754,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 28,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $109.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $109.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.99.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.