Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,314 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,720,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390,455 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,631,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481,369 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,950 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,270,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,070,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,098 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $23.15 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.90.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

