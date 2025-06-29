Money Concepts Capital Corp Makes New $434,000 Investment in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $88.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.61.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

