The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of SJM opened at $95.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.35. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $93.30 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,825 shares in the company, valued at $367,544.25. The trade was a 37.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $134.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (up from $123.00) on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $119.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.80.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

