Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 112 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 4,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety Incorporporated during the first quarter worth about $1,273,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 20,345.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 39,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety Incorporporated alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSA shares. Wall Street Zen raised MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 target price on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.80.

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety Incorporporated

In other news, Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $4,839,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,710,889.32. The trade was a 45.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Price Performance

MSA Safety Incorporporated stock opened at $167.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.95. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 52 week low of $127.86 and a 52 week high of $200.61.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $421.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.60 million. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This is an increase from MSA Safety Incorporporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

About MSA Safety Incorporporated

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Incorporporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety Incorporporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.