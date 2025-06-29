Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,133 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Mile Advisory increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $56.83 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.61. The company has a market capitalization of $163.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

