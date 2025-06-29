iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Purchased by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $237.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $239.20.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

