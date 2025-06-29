BSW Wealth Partners Buys New Shares in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,636 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 278,934 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 42,876 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 13,675.2% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 17,219 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 17,094 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 81,335 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 42,590 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 138,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 68,014 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 52,051 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average is $23.97. Halliburton Company has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAL. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

