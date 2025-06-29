Brokerages Set Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Target Price at $26.65

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Sirius XM Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 25.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is -16.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $36,767.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,539.17. The trade was a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 3.8% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth $814,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 16,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 925,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,861,000 after buying an additional 92,111 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

(Get Free Report

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

