Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 51,595 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 83.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,595 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 431.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD stock opened at $115.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.28. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

