Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,130 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 103,857 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,335,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $805,506,000 after buying an additional 2,279,495 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,572,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,902,000 after buying an additional 2,631,332 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,779,254 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $194,082,000 after buying an additional 1,020,587 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,155,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $122,737,000 after buying an additional 2,185,950 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,896,742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $83,007,000 after buying an additional 1,407,973 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.6%

WBA stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.61. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Chairman Stefano Pessina purchased 832,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $9,163,160.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 145,621,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,288,079.79. This trade represents a 0.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

