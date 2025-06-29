3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Invests $37,000 in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,574,000 after purchasing an additional 14,753 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 226,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 139,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after purchasing an additional 34,377 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 87,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 44.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 26,446 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

JPME opened at $103.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.64. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $87.85 and a 1 year high of $111.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.04.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.