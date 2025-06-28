Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,392,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,246 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $51,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 238,587 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 20,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 46,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 246,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 23,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.64. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

View Our Latest Report on CMCSA

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.