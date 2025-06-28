Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSBD. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 37,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GSBD opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.71. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $15.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $96.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.12 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 17.09%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 284.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GSBD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GSBD

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.