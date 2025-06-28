J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Takes $224,000 Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 279,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 15,979 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,855,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1%

IBDR opened at $24.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $24.68.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.