THG (LON:THG) Trading Up 14% – Here’s Why

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 14% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 33.06 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 32.07 ($0.44). 12,515,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 8,195,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.12 ($0.38).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of THG from GBX 49 ($0.67) to GBX 45 ($0.61) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on THG
THG Stock Up 16.0%
THG (LON:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (13) (($0.18)) earnings per share for the quarter. THG had a negative return on equity of 24.45% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that THG Plc will post -6.7170435 EPS for the current year.
About THG
THG (www.thg.com) is a global innovator revolutionising how brands connect to a worldwide consumer base. We are transforming how consumer brands go to market in the digital age.
We have built a portfolio of leading digital beauty, health, wellness, and sports nutrition brands that are capitalising on the global growth opportunities, supported by the accelerating consumer shift to the e-commerce channel.
THG is home to three key divisions: Beauty, Nutrition, and Ingenuity.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than THG
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Oracle Stock Boils Higher, $300 Price Target in Sight
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Insiders Chase Income and Stability in American Tower—Here’s Why
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Hot Trades for Insiders, But Are They Good Buys for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.