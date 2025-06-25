THG (LON:THG) Trading Up 14% – Here’s Why

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 14% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 33.06 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 32.07 ($0.44). 12,515,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 8,195,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.12 ($0.38).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of THG from GBX 49 ($0.67) to GBX 45 ($0.61) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 26.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 34.32. The firm has a market cap of £431.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84, a PEG ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40.

THG (LON:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (13) (($0.18)) earnings per share for the quarter. THG had a negative return on equity of 24.45% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that THG Plc will post -6.7170435 EPS for the current year.

THG (www.thg.com) is a global innovator revolutionising how brands connect to a worldwide consumer base. We are transforming how consumer brands go to market in the digital age.

We have built a portfolio of leading digital beauty, health, wellness, and sports nutrition brands that are capitalising on the global growth opportunities, supported by the accelerating consumer shift to the e-commerce channel.

THG is home to three key divisions: Beauty, Nutrition, and Ingenuity.

