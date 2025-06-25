Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.22, but opened at $19.74. Oscar Health shares last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 11,129,490 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Oscar Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Oscar Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Oscar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.20 and a beta of 1.73.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Oscar Health news, Director Elbert O. Jr. Robinson sold 25,000 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $410,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,932.16. The trade was a 27.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 271,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth $2,543,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

