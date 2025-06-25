Zenvia (ZENV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 2nd. Analysts expect Zenvia to post earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $213.34 million for the quarter.
Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $44.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. Zenvia had a negative net margin of 15.70% and a negative return on equity of 17.79%. On average, analysts expect Zenvia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Zenvia Trading Down 3.1%
NASDAQ ZENV opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. Zenvia has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.
