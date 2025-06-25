Zenvia (ZENV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 2nd. Analysts expect Zenvia to post earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $213.34 million for the quarter.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $44.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. Zenvia had a negative net margin of 15.70% and a negative return on equity of 17.79%. On average, analysts expect Zenvia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ZENV opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. Zenvia has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zenvia stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zenvia Inc. ( NASDAQ:ZENV Free Report ) by 104.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,556 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Zenvia worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

