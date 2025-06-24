Head to Head Survey: ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) and The Competition

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “TRANS – SERVICES” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare ZTO Express (Cayman) to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ZTO Express (Cayman) and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZTO Express (Cayman) 0 2 3 1 2.83 ZTO Express (Cayman) Competitors 363 1328 1501 88 2.40

ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus target price of $21.16, indicating a potential upside of 21.99%. As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 5.21%. Given ZTO Express (Cayman)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ZTO Express (Cayman) is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZTO Express (Cayman) 20.77% 15.91% 10.65% ZTO Express (Cayman) Competitors 2.85% -6.66% 2.80%

Dividends

This table compares ZTO Express (Cayman) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

ZTO Express (Cayman) pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. ZTO Express (Cayman) pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 46.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. ZTO Express (Cayman) is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

ZTO Express (Cayman) has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZTO Express (Cayman)’s rivals have a beta of 0.83, indicating that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZTO Express (Cayman) and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ZTO Express (Cayman) $6.07 billion $1.21 billion 10.98 ZTO Express (Cayman) Competitors $7.25 billion $184.70 million 13.58

ZTO Express (Cayman)’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than ZTO Express (Cayman). ZTO Express (Cayman) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.7% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ZTO Express (Cayman) beats its rivals on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

