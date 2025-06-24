Continuum Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Continuum Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 20,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after buying an additional 618,117 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Pfizer by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 123,543 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,148,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,760,000 after buying an additional 4,938,209 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

